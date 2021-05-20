Advertisement

Powerful US nuclear test reactor getting rare major overhaul

FILE — This Sept. 23, 2005 file photo shows the Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red...
FILE — This Sept. 23, 2005 file photo shows the Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, Minn. The U.S. Department of Energy announced in November 2020 it has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy producing facility with the help of a nuclear research lab in Idaho. The Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy will work on devising and building the facility, most likely at Xcel Energy's Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Station.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By KEITH RIDLER
May. 20, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul.

The scientists said this week that the Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory is being refurbished and improved with new components and experimental capacity.

The reactor’s experiments help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer, bolster NASA’s space exploration and advance life-saving medical treatments.

The reactor also plays a key role in keeping commercial nuclear power plants running longer and in creating new and safer reactors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

