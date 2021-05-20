Advertisement

Southern Idaho’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are down significantly from 6 months ago

Hospitals have been reporting a decreasing impact on their operations since January
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States and the South Central Health District reflects that here in Idaho as well.

Since the pandemic began this is the first time cases are down in all 50 states. Health officials say vaccines have led to a dramatic decline in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Here in Southern Idaho hospitalizations due to the coronavirus was in the 50s and now in May, the numbers have been under five COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The health districts spokesperson Brianna Bodily told KMVT our hospitals have been reporting a decreasing impact on their operations since January. She, in part, credits their staff getting fully vaccinated, and that the impact has been low or minimal for more than a month.

