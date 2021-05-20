Advertisement

State Superintendent Ybarra stops in Twin Falls during Legislative Roadshow

“I just want to create the best conditions possible for our kids”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra spent Wednesday in Twin Falls during her Legislative Roadshow.

The show’s mission is to communicate what this year’s legislation means for schools.

One of the big things to come out of the legislature Ybarra is free math tutoring for students middle school age and up.

The partnership with schoolhouse.world will allow Idaho students to receive free small group math tutoring.

Ybarra says the goal is to not have math stop students from having post-secondary school options.

Also, House Bill 356 gives $10 million towards summer reading programs each summer for the next two years.

“A total of $20 million to address any learning loss,” Ybarra said. “They’ll have that opportunity in grades kindergarten through fourth grade to help students become proficient by the end of third grade in reading.”

Ybarra also discussed the need to focus on the mental health of students, especially after the Rigby Middle School shooting.

“We know that our kids’ social and emotional aspects of learning have been tested to the max, and I just want to create the best conditions possible for our kids,” Ybarra said.

KMVT asked Ybarra if she will run for the position again next year after State Board of Education Member and former President Debbie Critchfield announced her campaign for the position last week.

Ybarra said she will decide on running after she is done helping schools and school districts adjust to the new legislation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
43-year-old Twin Falls man killed in crash
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84
From May 14 through 31, Shoshone Falls will be lit up nightly.
The ‘Niagara of the West’ to be seen in a whole different light

Latest News

Judge rules Idaho teen will face murder charge as adult
Judge rules Idaho teen will face murder charge as adult
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Handful of Oregon counties vote to consider move into Idaho
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Money
Debate over living wages heats up