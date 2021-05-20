State Superintendent Ybarra stops in Twin Falls during Legislative Roadshow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra spent Wednesday in Twin Falls during her Legislative Roadshow.

The show’s mission is to communicate what this year’s legislation means for schools.

One of the big things to come out of the legislature Ybarra is free math tutoring for students middle school age and up.

The partnership with schoolhouse.world will allow Idaho students to receive free small group math tutoring.

Ybarra says the goal is to not have math stop students from having post-secondary school options.

Also, House Bill 356 gives $10 million towards summer reading programs each summer for the next two years.

“A total of $20 million to address any learning loss,” Ybarra said. “They’ll have that opportunity in grades kindergarten through fourth grade to help students become proficient by the end of third grade in reading.”

Ybarra also discussed the need to focus on the mental health of students, especially after the Rigby Middle School shooting.

“We know that our kids’ social and emotional aspects of learning have been tested to the max, and I just want to create the best conditions possible for our kids,” Ybarra said.

KMVT asked Ybarra if she will run for the position again next year after State Board of Education Member and former President Debbie Critchfield announced her campaign for the position last week.

Ybarra said she will decide on running after she is done helping schools and school districts adjust to the new legislation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.