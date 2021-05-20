Advertisement

Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came

Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a male student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)(Natalie Behring | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — When a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting directed children to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and then calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling the girl until police arrived.

While two students and the school custodian were shot May 6, all three survived. Gneiting talked about the school shooting in an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

She said she knew the child had a mom somewhere who wasn’t aware the girl was in crisis.

Gneiting says she just tried to let the girl know they would get through it together.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

