Twin Falls Golf continues dominance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re a member of the Twin Falls boys golf team, be expected to eventually win a state championship during your high school career.

Because after flying back from northern Idaho, the Bruins golf teams are back home with some hardware.

The boys won their 22nd state title if we go back to the early years when there was only one team and the girls earned third place after a playoff.

The boys team also boasts a new state champion, Derek Lekkerkerk.

He shot a 70 and a 77, defeating Kade Anderson of Century by six strokes, while teammate and district champion Braden Anderson took third.

These boys are making up for lost time, since we didn’t have spring sports last year and Lekkerkerk said they could have pulled it off in 2020 as well with the talent on their team.

“We were all pretty calm actually, throughout the entire tournament,” Lekkerkerk explained. “I think the most nervous I was was maybe the first tee. I birdied that hole. It was more adrenaline than nerves. We were all pretty excited.”

“We just tell them to keep working hard, do what they need to do, chimed in head coach Jeff Bowman. “But take some pride in the banners, all the championship banners we have in golf. That’s something they think they have a great tradition in. We’ve built that culture over the years in Twin Falls, not just with golf.”

Lekkerkerk is only a sophomore, while Anderson is a junior. Expect these bruins to be a force again next year.

