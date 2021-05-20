Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office assisting Owyhee County with drowning

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office assisting Owyhee County with drowning. (Courtesy of TFCSO)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisting Owyhee County with a drowning that happened on Wednesday, May, 19.

TFCSO, along with the Search and Rescue dive team were called out that afternoon. Recovery efforts continued Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

