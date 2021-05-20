Advertisement

Winter survival rate of deer, elk bodes well for hunters

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves.

Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the Post Register that a mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to the survival rate.

Statewide, 77% of collared elk calves and 64% of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April.

The department has been doing the survey for 23 years, and the average survival rate over that period is about 57%.

