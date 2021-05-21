Advertisement

7 charged with involuntary manslaughter in Maradona death

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires...
Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.(Source: Presidencia de Argentina vía AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Seven health professionals who tended to Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

A medical board’s report given to prosecutors earlier this month concluded that Maradona agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

Prosecutors have charged neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and five others.

Maradona led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

