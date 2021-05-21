Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy runs for Idaho governor

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is running to be Idaho’s next governor, according to documents filed Friday with the Secretary of State’s office.

Bundy, best known for leading an armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge five years ago, is running as a Republican in the 2022 gubernatorial primary, according to campaign finance documents.

Current Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and four other Republicans — Jeff Cotton, Edward Humphreys, Lisa Marie and Cody Usabel — have also filed campaign documentation needed to run for governor.

So far no Democratic candidates have entered the race.

