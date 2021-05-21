Canyon Ridge earns win in state debut, Twin Falls knocks off defending state champion; 4A baseball roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Half of Thursday’s 4A baseball games went into extra innings, setting back the nightcap by 30 minutes.

Twin Falls took on Bonneville, the winner meeting up with Bishop Kelly in the semi-final Friday night at 7 p.m.

It was standing room only at Skip Walker Field, reminiscent of pre-COVID times.

The Bruins’ Tai Walker ripped a shot into right center field. Moments later he would steal second, sneaking past Ty Martinson.

Twin Falls making bees pitcher Davin Luce pitch a lot of balls in the first inning, as Jace Mahlke draws a walk.

But then Luce goes to work, striking out Luke Spitznagel and then with the bases juiced and two outs, he gets Wyatt Solosabal to go down on three straight pitches, sending the freshman back to the dugout.

The Bruins eventually get the offense going and knock off the defending state champs, by the final of 8-7.

Meanwhile, both of the baseball teams in Thursday afternoon’s game at Skip Walker Field are making their inaugural appearances at the 4A baseball tournament.

One might expect nerves to be in the air Thursday afternoon between Canyon Ridge and Ridgevue.

Riverhawks batting first as the away team, leadoff hitter Alex Alcala getting the party started right away.

He strokes the Caden Steinman offering to deep right field, and with the junior’s speed, he slides into third base for a triple.

Then the Riverhawks tack on the first run of the game moments later due to a wild pitch and Alcala easily beats the throw to the plate..

It would be a 1-0 game for the rest of the inning, as Steinman gets Cole Rosas to go down on strikes.

Taking the mound for Canyon Ridge, their ace, and Columbia Basin signee, Ian Hughes. The senior goes 5.1 innings, striking out seven.

After a 2-2 game goes into extra innings, the Riverhawks explode for five runs in the top of the eighth and hang on for the 7-5 victory.

We hear from a couple of the fellas who contributed to the game.

“We’ve been working on it a lot, we’ve gotten better throughout the season,” explained Colten Funke. “We’ve got some defensive errors, mental errors we’ve got to fix. But overall we did really good.”

“I think they played the game well, but obviously we played the game better and came out with the win,” Cole Rosas said. “What else I had to offer was obviously pitching strikes and bringing hits and the team bringing sticks to the game.”

The Riverhawks now face Columbia Friday at 4 p.m. in the semi-final. The Wildcats are coming off a 5-3 win over Pocatello Thursday morning.

