CSI is now a Hispanic Serving Institution

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho has been federally recognized for its commitment to the Hispanic community and helping students achieve a higher education.

Each semester the college generally has around 7,000 students, 25 percent of which identify as Hispanic. As a result, the college has been recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution.

“The Magic Valley has the largest proportion of Hispanic residents compared to the rest of the state and our enrollment here really matches that,” said Chris Bragg, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communications at CSI.

The school is now the first public college or university in the state to be designated as an HSI, and Bragg said the designation opens up unique opportunities for the school.

“We are now eligible to apply for a number of different services that are only available for Hispanic Serving Institutions. Grants are one area that we will be looking at,” Bragg said.

One of the reasons the college has been so successful is they recognize that not all students fit the traditional college mold. Some of the services they provide those students with are flexible scheduling and daycare.

“One of the things we know from talking to Hispanic leaders in the community is some of the challenges our Hispanic students will have are just simply availability,” said Bragg. “We have a lot of students in the area who work. They have a job. They have children. They may have aging parents that they take care of. We know that family is critically important to Hispanic students.”

Margie Gonzalez, Ex. Dir of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs said the school’s dedication and care means a lot to the Hispanic community in the Magic Valley.

“They don’t only recruit students but they also recruit the families. That is very unique to our culture. We are very family-oriented,” Gonzalez said.

She also gave credit to the school’s faculty, while specifically pointing out the diversity amongst faculty members. She said Hispanic faculty are doing a lot of outreach in the community, and the school has been open to bringing different programs on campus to attract students from all walks of life.

With talks of Social Justice and Critical Race Theory this legislative session, Bragg said he isn’t concerned the designation will create issues, and he thinks it will only help them grow into the future.

“This is just one more way that we can continue to address the diverse population in the state,” Bragg said.

CSI President, Dr. Dean Fisher said, “The College of Southern Idaho’s mission is to ensure that quality education and training opportunities are available for all of the students we serve. This designation from the federal government highlights our important work in serving a growing Hispanic population within the Magic Valley and beyond.”

