Deadly fentanyl overdoses reported in northern Idaho over last eight days

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There were five deadly fentanyl overdoses reported in northern Idaho over the last eight days, according to Idaho State Police.

Now, officials from the DEA, ISP, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene Police Departments are warning the public about a sharp increase in fatal overdoses connected to the highly potent and often deadly drug.

The recent deaths included four males and one female, ranging in age from 15 to 60. All five deaths appear to be accidental and unrelated.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and up to 50 times more potent than heroin. Even tiny doses, as little as two milligrams, the size of two grains of salt, is a fatal dose for most people.

Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing mass quantities of fentanyl and counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl for distribution throughout North America, according to ISP.

Anyone with information on who is supplying counterfeit prescription pills is urged to contact Idaho State Police at the Idaho Drug Tip Hotline 1-800-524-7277.

