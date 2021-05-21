Fit and Well Idaho: the importance of a good patient doctor relationship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Having a good relationship with a primary care doctor will improve your overall health.

This will help ensure the decisions made about your health care are done together, with an understanding of why you need to see a certain doctor or specialist.

To form a better relationship, it is important to be honest with your doctor all the time, even if you are scared about what they might say.

“The key for patients is to find a provider you mesh with and you can talk to, and not to be over intimidated, to ask a question or to share a concern, and then gauge that response, most providers are very willing to engage at that level, so it just takes a little give and take on both sides,” said Doctor Aaron Packham, a family medicine physician at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Then, if a major medical event does occur, your doctors can more effectively treat your illnesses because they already have an understanding of you and your health.

