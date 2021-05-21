Advertisement

Idaho Department of Labor hosts hiring event at the Magic Valley Mall

A hiring event at the Magic Valley Mall was held Friday by the Idaho Department of Labor.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A packed day for a Friday afternoon at the Magic Valley Mall, but instead of shopping, it was all about jobs.

“With more sales, we need more people to take care of our guests and cook our fantastic food,” said Lilliana Rogers, the area manager for Panda Express.

Seeing that need, the Idaho Department of Labor decided to step in and hold a hiring event at the Magic Valley Mall.

“The employers in the Magic Valley have been having a hard time trying to find employees, so we reached out to the employers and we got their feedback saying we are in desperate need of employees so we wanted to be that liaison between the employers and the employees who are looking for work,” said Randy Neerdaels, with the Idaho Department of Labor.

More than 30 businesses came out to the hiring event, everything ranging from agriculture, fast food and retail

While they are thankful for more patrons, everyone says they are overwhelmed.

“Business has been awesome, it’s been up, I think people are just trying to get back to normal and get back to shopping and so they have been coming in herds, which is awesome but we are just trying to keep up with it,” said Adam Enriquez, the general manager for Buckle.

The companies were hopeful people would apply as many high schools and colleges are now finished for the year.

“We have seen pretty steady growth, it’s been about 20 to 25% growth and that’s not just this spring, once we got through that first bad stretch of the pandemic, when everything was shut down, we just continued to grow,” said Alex Nelson, the General Manager for Chic-Fil-A.

The Idaho Department of Labor plans to hold another hiring event in late summer and before the holiday shopping begins.

