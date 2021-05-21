Idaho Falls man killed in roll-over crash near Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho Falls man was killed Thursday in a roll-over crash near the Snake River.

Idaho State Police says David Strangfeld, 31, was heading east on Sunnyside Road, east of the Snake River, heading toward Yellowstone Highway at a fast speed. Strangfeld apparently left the road and his truck rolled.

Strangfeld died before he could be taken to the hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

ISP is still investigating the crash.

