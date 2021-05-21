Advertisement

Idaho Rep. Priscila Giddings announces campaign for lieutenant governor

Idaho Rep. Priscila Giddings announces campaign for lieutenant governor.
Idaho Rep. Priscila Giddings announces campaign for lieutenant governor. (CBS2 News Staff)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —“I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative.”

State Representative Priscila Giddings announced on Friday that she has filed paperwork to run for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho.

The announcement comes in the same week Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced her campaign for governor.

“Idahoans know what they’ll get with me, I have the record to prove it,” Giddings said. “As Lieutenant Governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn.”

Giddings says she received a 100% conservative score from the Idaho Freedom Foundation. She is pro-life, pro-gun, wants the grocery tax repealed, and serves as the co-chair for the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Task Force to combat Marxism in schools.

“The outgoing Lieutenant Governor is leaving a vacancy in Idaho leadership which is critical to fill with a principled conservative,” Giddings said. “Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor needs to have a solid record of conservative leadership to effectively combat our state’s move away from our constitution and our conservative values,” continued Giddings.”

