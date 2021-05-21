Idaho’s snowpack is far bellow normal this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the snowpack runoff continues much of Idaho is far below its normal runoff.

Sen. Jim Risch spoke with KMVT and said water is very important to Idaho and all the western states. Much of Idaho, including the Big Wood and Little Wood, are 50 percent, or more, below average for snow runoff compared to normal. He did say there are some other parts of the state to the north that did fairly well for the low amount of snow we saw this winter.

Sen. Risch explained that those in the agriculture industry monitor closely the snowpack year-round to properly plan for the upcoming crop.

“Farmers are pretty good about being resilient,” Risch said. “Picking a crop in the given year, in particular in a year like this where you can see it’s going to be short, pick a grain instead of something that takes a lot more water.”

He added there are a lot of programs within the department of agriculture that do act as a safety net for farmers in the event of a disaster or drought.

