Kimberly baseball holds on to advance to 3A state semifinal

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After jumping out to a 6-0 lead, Kimberly got a scare from Homedale but did just enough to beat the Trojans to win a 3A state baseball quarterfinal.

Filer 7, Homedale 5

Brennan Chappell tossed 6.1 innings for the Bulldogs and struck out eight Trojans en route to the win.

Race Widmier had two RBI’s on two hits. Hayden Anthony and Jackson Cummins also had two hits.

Kimberly will play Weiser Friday night at 7 p.m. at Fruitland High School in a 3A state semifinal. Weiser beat undefeated and defending state champion Marsh Valley on Thursday.

