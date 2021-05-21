Advertisement

Kimberly baseball holds on to advance to 3A state semifinal

The Bulldogs beat Homedale in the opening round of the 3A tournament, 7-5
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After jumping out to a 6-0 lead, Kimberly got a scare from Homedale but did just enough to beat the Trojans to win a 3A state baseball quarterfinal.

Filer 7, Homedale 5

Brennan Chappell tossed 6.1 innings for the Bulldogs and struck out eight Trojans en route to the win.

Race Widmier had two RBI’s on two hits. Hayden Anthony and Jackson Cummins also had two hits.

Kimberly will play Weiser Friday night at 7 p.m. at Fruitland High School in a 3A state semifinal. Weiser beat undefeated and defending state champion Marsh Valley on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
43-year-old Twin Falls man killed in crash
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex
Police lights
Mini-Cassia residents arrested after drug seizure
From May 14 through 31, Shoshone Falls will be lit up nightly.
The ‘Niagara of the West’ to be seen in a whole different light

Latest News

Twin Falls and Bonneville went to battle Thursday night in the quarterfinal of the 4A state...
Canyon Ridge earns win in state debut, Twin Falls knocks off defending state champion; 4A baseball roundup
Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls both won their opening round games at the 4A state tournament.
Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls escape first day of state with victories
Reece Garey is the 3A state champion and the Kimberly Bulldogs are the state runner-up.
Kimberly boasts first ever girls golf state champion
2A/3A State Golf Recap