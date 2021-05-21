Advertisement

Kimberly boasts first ever girls golf state champion

By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:36 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tired, but satisfied. That’s how one might describe the state of Reece Garey.

The bus just arrived Wednesday morning from Rathdrum, where Garey made history.

The Kimberly junior is the first Lady Bulldog to win an individual state golf championship, with scores of 76 and 84, winning by six strokes over Braylyn Bayer of the state champion Bonners Ferry Badgers.

Garey’s Bulldogs ended up placing second, with the boys also earning state runner-up honors. Pacing the boys, Toby Heider who took seventh, producing scores of 76 and 82. Jameson Harper finished eight after scoring an 82 and 77.

“Just a huge accomplishment for me to make it to state and then once I found out I had a chance of winning state, it kind of just blew my mind I could win state as an individual,” Garey said.

“We played outstanding and we battled and we just didn’t finish as strong as we would have needed to finish to capture the blue trophy,” added head coach Darin Gonzales. “I am just so proud of them and they gave it everything they got.”

The Buhl girls team took third, while the Buhl boys finished fourth. The Buhl girls were led by Reina Elkin who placed fourth with scores of 90 and 85 as well as Tenlee Scott, the College of Idaho signee took sixth as she produced scores of 95 and 95.

The Community School boys and Lighthouse Girls golf teams both placed fourth at the 2A state championships in Worley.

Individual Results:

Jett Shaw of Dietrich took ninth, with scores of 75 and 88.

Lighthouse Christian’s Lauren Gomez finished ninth with scores of 88 and 104.

Jaeli Garrard of Declo came in tenth, shooting a 94 and 102.

