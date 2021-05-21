Advertisement

Official warns of fundraising scams after Idaho shooting

Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a male student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)(Natalie Behring | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning residents to be wary of scams by people claiming to raise money for the victims of a school shooting in eastern Idaho.

Two students and the school custodian were shot during the May 6 attack at Rigby Middle School, and all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County prosecuting attorney’s office says a 6th-grade girl has been charged. Her name wasn’t released.

In a statement Thursday, Wasden said victims and their families should also be cautious if they receive solicitations about filing lawsuits.

