Official warns of fundraising scams after Idaho shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning residents to be wary of scams by people claiming to raise money for the victims of a school shooting in eastern Idaho.

Two students and the school custodian were shot during the May 6 attack at Rigby Middle School, and all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County prosecuting attorney’s office says a 6th-grade girl has been charged. Her name wasn’t released.

In a statement Thursday, Wasden said victims and their families should also be cautious if they receive solicitations about filing lawsuits.

