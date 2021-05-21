Officials warn public to be aware of their surroundings when outdoors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring in Idaho always brings signs of new life, trees and flowers are in bloom across the valleys but it’s not just high pollen counts that keep outdoor experts worried during this seasonal transition.

Idaho Fish and Game also wants to warn those trekking outdoors during these warmer months to be alert for wildlife in their surroundings and to avoid rare, but serious, negative wildlife encounters.

Terry Thompson of Idaho Fish and Game wants to remind those headed outdoors to keep their senses about them and to be informed about where you are, before getting there in order to know what dangers you could be facing.

“We’ve lived in Idaho for many, many years and attacks onto people are very rare,” said Thompson. “But with more and more people out recreating in the woods we just want to make sure that we keep that record or none to very low numbers of attacks.”

Thompson says simple steps like having bear spray, looking for scat or prints and making noise while walking can be major keys in keeping you safe.

According to Thompson, there have been multiple Mountain Lion sightings per week reported to Fish and Game. Those sightings have often been a mom with cubs in the Wood River Valley. He urges extreme caution around protective mothers and their babies.

One main tip Thompson has for those headed outdoors is to keep all of your senses available, saying things like headphones can greatly increase your risk when outside.

