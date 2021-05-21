Advertisement

Opioid use skyrockets in the state of Idaho

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In efforts to stop the skyrocketing opioid crises, experts want you and your family to know about alternative pain management.

Putting you first KMVT spoke with Chris Fox, the Executive Director for Voices for Non-Opioid Choices.

In fact, according to the CDC 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Recently, bi-partisan legislation called the No-Pain Act was introduced to congress. The bi-partisan effort supports access to non-opioid therapies to thousands of Americans.

Fox says he hopes it will save lives.

“I have been privileged to work with a number of unbelievable individuals who have paid the ultimate consequence, of having to say goodbye to a loved one, who may have been lost to an opioid addiction,” says Fox.

Fox says there are lots of choices when it comes to non-opioid therapies.

Some of those include simple medications like ibuprofen, or pain blocks, similar to what one receives at the dentist.

