Updated guidelines for Idaho’s courts

Social distancing is still required in courthouses
Image of Great Seal of the State of Idaho displayed in a courtroom.
Image of Great Seal of the State of Idaho displayed in a courtroom. (Source: KMVT image)(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Supreme Court has issued updated guidelines for COVID-19 precautions in Idaho’s courts.

Included in the order were hearings no long being presumed to be held remotely. That decision instead will be made by the judge on a case-by-case basis.

Also, jury trials and grand jury proceedings may still be postponed if local COVID-19 incidence rates cross a certain threshold.

“Social distancing is still going to be required within courthouses,” said State of Idaho Judicial Branch Court Communications Manager Nate Poppino. “So, there will need to be a six-foot distance between you and anyone who is not a member of your immediate household. There are some adjustments that can be made during trial to allow counsel and their client to discuss things more effectively.”

Poppino also addressed updated mask guidelines.

“People accessing the courthouse will not be required to wear a mask, but the court and its order as you’ll see still strongly encourages them to do so,” said Poppino.

