Advertisement

Wendell Middle is studying history by creating a living wax museum

Teacher says this project has been fun for the students, as well as educational
Students at Wendell Middle School portrayed a different historical person at the wax museum.
Students at Wendell Middle School portrayed a different historical person at the wax museum.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 5th grade students at Wendell Middle School have been studying American history this year, and preparing to host a wax museum.

Each student was able to pick one historical person to portray at the wax museum.

It had to be someone who made a difference to the country.

Then, during the wax museum, each student acted out their character and had to remain in character for the duration of the event.

Their teacher says this project has been fun for the students, as well as educational.

“They have worked to research and present that character in a way that helps the other kids and the adults that come to enjoy the show understand more about the role that that person played in our country’s past,” said Mrs. Pope, who teaches social studies and math at Wendell Middle School.

This is the first year the students in Wendell have done a wax museum, but they hope it continues on in the future.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
43-year-old Twin Falls man killed in crash
Fire at an apartment complex in Buhl
Fire breaks out in Buhl apartment complex
Police lights
Mini-Cassia residents arrested after drug seizure
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office assisting Owyhee County with drowning. (Courtesy of TFCSO)
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office assisting Owyhee County with drowning

Latest News

Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Tuesday at the Idaho Statehouse after he...
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy runs for Idaho governor
In Ketchum, Idaho
Officials warn public to be aware of their surroundings when outdoors
A hiring event at the Magic Valley Mall was held Friday by the Idaho Department of Labor.
Idaho Department of Labor hosts hiring event at the Magic Valley Mall
According to the CDC 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.
Opioid use skyrockets in the state of Idaho