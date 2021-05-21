Wendell Middle is studying history by creating a living wax museum

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 5th grade students at Wendell Middle School have been studying American history this year, and preparing to host a wax museum.

Each student was able to pick one historical person to portray at the wax museum.

It had to be someone who made a difference to the country.

Then, during the wax museum, each student acted out their character and had to remain in character for the duration of the event.

Their teacher says this project has been fun for the students, as well as educational.

“They have worked to research and present that character in a way that helps the other kids and the adults that come to enjoy the show understand more about the role that that person played in our country’s past,” said Mrs. Pope, who teaches social studies and math at Wendell Middle School.

This is the first year the students in Wendell have done a wax museum, but they hope it continues on in the future.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.