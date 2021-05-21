Advertisement

What you need to know before recreating Memorial Day Weekend

The Sawtooth National Forest has most recreation areas open
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many Idahoans take advantage of the beautiful nature we have in the Gem State during Memorial Day weekend.

Most recreation facilities in the Sawtooth National Forest will be open for the holiday weekend, but it’s early in the season, so it’s important to be ready.

“They need to be prepared to possibly have water just in case our water systems are not completely up and going,” said Julie Thomas, public affairs officer with the Sawtooth National Forest.

This especially applies to those spending time in the Minidoka Ranger District and the Fairfield Ranger District.

While the snowpack was light this year, there are still moist conditions at higher elevations.

“Please do not drive on wet and muddy roads,” Thomas said. “All that does is ruin it for the next guy and you may be the next guy,” Thomas said.

Some campgrounds, like Third Fork and Schipper, will finally be open by Memorial Day weekend. They were previously under a closure order due to the Badger Fire.

“Another thing that we really encourage people to do, they can get it off of our Forest Service website or they can call the office and get a motor vehicle use map,” said Thomas.

Trash is becoming more of a problem in the Sawtooth National Forest so Thomas reminds everyone to bring trash bags and help keep the area clean.

Check out the Sawtooth National Forest website for more information on openings and guidelines.

