Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls baseball teams to meet in third place game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mario Deleon pitched a complete game, giving up just two hits and Columbia advanced to the 4A state championship after the 5-0 defeat of Canyon Ridge.

The Riverhawks fell behind 1-0 after the first and just couldn’t string anything together offensively.

Steven Garrett-Lagrone went four innings for Canyon Ridge, giving up four runs, while Kolten Price pitched two innings in relief, giving up one run.

In the nightcap, Twin Falls scored early, with a three-run first inning. But Bishop Kelly took the lead in the third, accumulating six runs. Down 3-6, the Bruins rallied in the fourth, scoring five of their own. But the Knights found some seventh inning magic, putting away Twin Falls 12-8 and advancing to meet the Wildcats in the championship.

The Bruins will play for third place on Saturday against Canyon Ridge at 1:00 p.m.

Stats: Senior Tai Walker 3-4, 1 RBI | Senior Tyler Horner 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI | Junior Jace Mahlke 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI | Junior Otho Savage 2-3, 1 RBI | Freshman Wyatt Solosabal 2-3, 1 RBI.

Calvry Leiser started for Twin Falls, going three innings, striking out four. Koiya Martinez pitched 3.2 innings in relief, striking out two.

