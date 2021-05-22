Glenns Ferry advances to first state title game in school history, softball roundup

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Glenns Ferry Pilots scored 49 runs in three games Friday to punch their ticket to the 1A state championship game.

The Pilots beat Genesee in their first game Friday, 16-5. Glenns Ferry then beat Potlatch, 19-8 before edging out Notus, 14-9 to advance to the first state title game in school history.

“It’s insane, I don’t even know how to feel,” said pitcher Madi Fink. “I’m kind of in shock still, so I don’t even know.”

“We haven’t ever been there, so it’s pretty sweet,” said Athletic Director and Assistant Coach Kelli McHone.

UPDATED 1A State Softball Bracket - Day 1 complete pic.twitter.com/lWkkRRGaBi — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 22, 2021

The Pilots will play at 2 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.

Since the Pilots are in the winner’s bracket, if they lose in the championship game, they will get a rematch at 4 p.m.

At the 3A ranks, Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference rivals met up once again Friday.

After Filer and Gooding both won their first games, they met in a winner’s bracket game.

Filer 8, Gooding 2

After five first-inning runs, the Wildcats got the best of the Senators for the third straight game.

Sami Taylor pitched a complete game for the Wildcats. Nikaela Higley had two hits for Filer.

Filer will play Homedale in the winner’s bracket final Saturday at 10 a.m.

UPDATED 3A State Softball Bracket - Day 1 complete pic.twitter.com/0PQ0jlIODm — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 22, 2021

The day was filled with plenty of area teams playing. Below is a look at some early action.

The State Softball Tournament is underway in the Treasure Valley. KMVT's Jack Schemmel has a look at how a few area teams did in their opening-round games. pic.twitter.com/U313IQA29T — KMVT News (@KMVTNews) May 21, 2021

Updated 4A and 2A brackets:

UPDATED 4A State Softball Bracket - Day 1 complete pic.twitter.com/zxaLVOblyb — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 22, 2021

UPDATED 2A State Softball Bracket - Day 1 complete pic.twitter.com/4eecwtYAYU — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 22, 2021

