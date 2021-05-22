Ketchum joing Idaho Gems Initiative to help support local business

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today, the city of Ketchum is promoting its small businesses by encouraging residents and visitors to thank local business owners for overcoming all the challenges the past year has brought.

Christina Cook, owner and operator of Christina’s says this past year has been the hardest she’s faced in decades.

“It was very challenging to deal with all the challenges that came with it,” says Cook. “For the first time in thirty-two years, I shut down for two months.”

Mayor Neil Bradshaw released a statement about how important small businesses are to Ketchum. Saying, “we have all been through very challenging times and our local businesses have suffered greatly...Let’s take every opportunity to support them.”

While the past year did have a negative impact on many businesses, some in Ketchum saw the opposite effect, as people flocked to the destination for refuge from the pandemic.

“We were not expecting a big rush of people, obviously,” said Country Cousin manager Katherine Vera. “But there were a lot of people coming to camp out and be in the wilderness while the cities were all shut down. So, yeah it was a crazy summer.

Whether or not the last year has been tough, many in Ketchum are optimistic this year will be a great high season for business.

“It will be busier; people will have more freedom because most of us are all vaccinated,” said Vera. “We are expecting and getting ready for large crowds.”

