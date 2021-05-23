Snake River Corvette Club host car show for Toys for Tots

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Corvette Club was pleased with their turnout for their car show on Saturday.

This is the first car show the Snake River Corvette Club has had since 2013, and to kick things off they decided to hold it for Toys for Tots.

Each car that showed up either had to donate a toy or a cash donation which was then given to Toys for Tots.

They were not sure how many people would show up, but they were pleased to have more than 50 cars there.

The club said they are looking forward to holding many more car shows throughout the Magic Valley this summer.

“There were so many other car shows going on, and we decided to have this one because last year there weren’t any car shows and we weren’t sure how many car shows we were going to have this year,” said Mike Casel, from the Snake River Corvette Club.

