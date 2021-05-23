Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up the Snake River Canyon

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Volunteers gathered at the Snake River Canyon Saturday morning to clean and remove trash from the public lands.

For the past 22 years, Southern Idaho Off-Road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders and the Bureau of Land Management have been spending one Saturday in May cleaning the land around the Snake River Canyon.

“Essentially transformed this landscape from a de facto garbage dumb 20 years ago, to a recreation resource that the community can be proud of today,” said David Freiberg, an outdoor recreation planner with the BLM.

The idea behind the clean-up is to encourage people not to litter, and to leave the land as they found it.

“It’s important because this is a community resource, and it’s traditionally been abused because of its proximity to the city, and once an area starts accumulating trash, that gets more trash, people are more comfortable dumping garbage in an area that already has garbage, so when these guys get together at a grassroots level and clean this area up, it attracts less trash and becomes more of a community resource,” said Freiberg.

The acres of land on the North side of the Snake River Canyon is used by ATV riders, runners, bikers, and visitors who are looking for a place to stretch their legs.

But, some people use the land as a place to dump their garbage.

“It’s a shame that people will do this, just like this television here, they haul it out here, and then shoot it all to pieces, and then drive off and leave it,” said Kerry Riker, from the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association. “Idaho has some of the most beautiful country on the planet, and to do stuff like this is just wrong.”

Although the desert doesn’t stay clean for long,

“It’s kind of an ongoing thing because we clean it up and three months later, in areas, you can’t even tell we had been there,” said Riker.

Riker says he leaves the day feeling proud of the results.

“When we get done, we can look back with a little pride, we went out and cleaned up a large area, and hauled the trash off,” said Riker.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.