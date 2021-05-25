Advertisement

Prosecutors: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)(KMVT)
By CBS2 News Staff
Updated: May. 25, 2021 at 2:33 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell have been indicted on first-degree murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced several new charges for the couple during a news conference in eastern Idaho.

In addition to the murder charges of Tylee and JJ, Chad has been indicted for the murder of his former wife, Tammy Daybell. Tammy’s death was originally thought to be from natural causes, but investigators reopened the case and her body was later exhumed in December of 2019. The couple is facing conspiracy to commit first-degree murder into Tammy’s death.

Other new charges announced on Tuesday include conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of the two children.

Lori was also indicted on a grand theft charge related to Social Security survivor benefits while Chad is facing two counts of insurance fraud where he was listed as the beneficiary for Tammy and received funds after her death.

The grand jury returned the indictments on Monday, prosecutors say and the pair were both served with warrants in jail.

“We know many members of the community may feel that progress on this case has been slow,” said Lindsey Blake, Fremont County prosecutor. “Due to the ongoing safety restrictions imposed by the courts during the pandemic, we just recently were given permission to present information to the grand jury for their review.”

They could face the death penalty, Blake said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

Latest News

Hailey city council approves motion to amend budget
City of Hailey creates ‘Resilience Team’
Blames an unsecured border for Idaho's growing drug problems
Brad Little speaks on the border
Police badge
Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked
Town of Jackpot hopes dispensary rejuvenates area hurt by pandemic
First Nevada pot dispensary on Idaho line cleared to open
Truck Driver Shortage
The truck driver shortage could keep prices high for shoppers