Prosecutors: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell have been indicted on first-degree murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced several new charges for the couple during a news conference in eastern Idaho.

In addition to the murder charges of Tylee and JJ, Chad has been indicted for the murder of his former wife, Tammy Daybell. Tammy’s death was originally thought to be from natural causes, but investigators reopened the case and her body was later exhumed in December of 2019. The couple is facing conspiracy to commit first-degree murder into Tammy’s death.

Other new charges announced on Tuesday include conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of the two children.

Lori was also indicted on a grand theft charge related to Social Security survivor benefits while Chad is facing two counts of insurance fraud where he was listed as the beneficiary for Tammy and received funds after her death.

The grand jury returned the indictments on Monday, prosecutors say and the pair were both served with warrants in jail.

“We know many members of the community may feel that progress on this case has been slow,” said Lindsey Blake, Fremont County prosecutor. “Due to the ongoing safety restrictions imposed by the courts during the pandemic, we just recently were given permission to present information to the grand jury for their review.”

They could face the death penalty, Blake said.

