Chad, Lori Daybell appear in court after new murder charges added

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — Our sister station CBS2 has the full report. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell have been indicted on new charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft.

Prosecutors announced the new charges on Tuesday in a press conference, including ties to a new case involving Chad’s deceased former wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad appeared in court on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Lori followed at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the live stream of Chad’s hearing below:

Chad’s arraignment in front of the district court judge is scheduled for June 9.

You can watch the live stream of Lori’s hearing below:

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.