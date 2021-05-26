Advertisement

Chad, Lori Daybell appear in court after new murder charges added

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos.
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos.
By CBS2 News Staff
Updated: May. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM MDT
REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — Our sister station CBS2 has the full report. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell have been indicted on new charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft.

Prosecutors announced the new charges on Tuesday in a press conference, including ties to a new case involving Chad’s deceased former wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad appeared in court on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Lori followed at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the live stream of Chad’s hearing below:

Chad’s arraignment in front of the district court judge is scheduled for June 9.

You can watch the live stream of Lori’s hearing below:

