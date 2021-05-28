Advertisement

Arizona charge sought for woman accused in Idaho killings

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. In an indictment, Monday, May 24, 2021, Daybell, the mother of two children who were found dead in Idaho, in 2020, and her new husband were charged with murder in a case involving doomsday religious beliefs. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)(John Roark | AP)
By JACQUES BILLEAUD
May. 28, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman charged in Idaho with murder in the deaths of her two children should face an additional charge in Arizona in her estranged husband’s killing.

Investigators recommended a conspiracy to commit murder charge against Lori Vallow Daybell in Charles Vallow’s death. He was killed in suburban Phoenix months before his son, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, and stepdaughter, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing.

Prosecutors haven’t set a deadline for deciding whether to charge Daybell. Her lawyer Mark Means didn’t return a call for comment.

Daybell and her new husband hold apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple used to justify the killings of both children.

