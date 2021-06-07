State will not dispute Lori Vallow’s competency evaluation

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) —The following story is via our media partners at CBS2 in BOISE.

An order was filed in May declaring Lori Vallow Daybell not fit for trial.

“The completed assessment determined that at this time the Defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment,” the order staying case reads.

Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood had originally contested the findings of the court. However, a withdrawal of contest was submitted by Wood on Friday.

“Based upon said review, the State withdraws its contest to the 18-211 evaluation/report and does not object to the Court’s determination of competency on the basis of the evaluation/report,” the withdrawal states. “The State further does not object to a medical physician’s evaluation and diagnosis of the Defendant with a corresponding treatment plan for the purpose of restoring the Defendant’s competence.”

