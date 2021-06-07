Advertisement

State will not dispute Lori Vallow’s competency evaluation

In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her...
In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing, with her defense attorney, Edwina Elcox, right, in Rexburg, Idaho. Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids' bodies. The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, June 29, 2020, the latest twist in a case tied to the mysterious deaths of both of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)
By CBS2 News Staff
Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:17 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) —The following story is via our media partners at CBS2 in BOISE.

An order was filed in May declaring Lori Vallow Daybell not fit for trial.

“The completed assessment determined that at this time the Defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment,” the order staying case reads.

Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood had originally contested the findings of the court. However, a withdrawal of contest was submitted by Wood on Friday.

“Based upon said review, the State withdraws its contest to the 18-211 evaluation/report and does not object to the Court’s determination of competency on the basis of the evaluation/report,” the withdrawal states. “The State further does not object to a medical physician’s evaluation and diagnosis of the Defendant with a corresponding treatment plan for the purpose of restoring the Defendant’s competence.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

Latest News

Hailey city council approves motion to amend budget
City of Hailey creates ‘Resilience Team’
Blames an unsecured border for Idaho's growing drug problems
Brad Little speaks on the border
Police badge
Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked
Town of Jackpot hopes dispensary rejuvenates area hurt by pandemic
First Nevada pot dispensary on Idaho line cleared to open
Truck Driver Shortage
The truck driver shortage could keep prices high for shoppers