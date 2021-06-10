Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to murder charges on anniversary of finding kids’ remains

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On May 25 a grand jury indicted Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow on new charges, and on Wednesday morning at the Fremont County Courthouse Daybell was arraigned

On the anniversary of the human remains of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan being found in the backyard of Daybell’s property, he entered a “not guilty” plea for the crimes surrounding their deaths in court.

Daybell entered a not guilty plea for eight felony counts, which included charges for Conspiracy to Commit Murder and First Degree Murder of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

There is also a First Degree Murder charge involving his former wife Tammy Daybell that he plead not guilty to.

He also entered not guilty pleas for grand theft and insurance fraud.

If convicted on the murder charges Daybell could face the death penalty or life in prison. Outside the courthouse, KMVT had the opportunity to meet up with the Daybell children’s grandmother Kay Woodcock who was disturbed by Daybell’s plea and the manner in court.

“I think he should give it up. How do you have two kids in your backyard and not know anything about it? I know it is the justice system but anyway,” Woodcock said.

Lori Vallow’s son Colby Ryan said he is just trying to do the best he can to keep the memory of his two younger siblings alive on the anniversary of their remains being found.

“I was just thinking about all the good times that we had. That’s all I can hold on to, and all we can really remember. We don’t want all our memories to be bad,” Ryan said.

A scheduling conference is set for June 23 where a trial date will be set for Daybell’s case.

In May, Vallow was declared mentally unfit to stand trial and was ordered by a judge Tuesday to be committed to a mental health facility. Prosecutors did not challenge.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.