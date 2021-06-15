Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:35 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho leaders send letter to President Biden threatening legal action
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise