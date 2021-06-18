Martin, Lonnie Ray

JEROME—Following a long illness, on Saturday evening, Lonnie Ray Martin of Jerome passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Martin, his father Lawrence Martin, and his brother Kenneth Martin. He is survived by his companion of 50 years Judy Tortel, his children Jeffrey Martin, Desiree Jacobsen, P. Errow Tortel, and Myles Tortel. Lonnie was blessed in life with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed greatly. A memorial will be held sometime soon with notice to be announced in these pages.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 at the Snake River Elk’s Lodge on Hwy 93.