Advertisement

Martin, Lonnie Ray

June 12, 2021, age 81
Lonnie Ray Martin, 81, of Jerome, passed away June 12, 2021, at home.
Lonnie Ray Martin, 81, of Jerome, passed away June 12, 2021, at home.(Picasa | Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel)
By Gilda Duarte
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:58 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME—Following a long illness, on Saturday evening, Lonnie Ray Martin of Jerome passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Martin, his father Lawrence Martin, and his brother Kenneth Martin. He is survived by his companion of 50 years Judy Tortel, his children Jeffrey Martin, Desiree Jacobsen, P. Errow Tortel, and Myles Tortel. Lonnie was blessed in life with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed greatly. A memorial will be held sometime soon with notice to be announced in these pages.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 at the Snake River Elk’s Lodge on Hwy 93.

Most Read

Head-on collision south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospital
Power outage in Twin Falls
Thousands impacted by Twin Falls power outage
High Speed Chase in Gooding
High-speed chase through Gooding early Sunday morning
Some Magic Valley and Wood River Valley counties deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19
Gov. Little urges Idahoans to receive COVID-19 vaccine now as students head back to school

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Avery, Ridale Blincoe
Donna Ann Martell, a resident of Burley, passed away at the age of 88 on August 13, 2021, at...
Martell, Donna Ann
Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival
Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival returns after year off
Mary Condie, 84, a resident of Gooding, passed away on September 17, 2020 at Stonebridge...
Condie, Mary
Leonard “Charlie” Tennant, 69 a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021...
Tennant, Charlie