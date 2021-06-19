Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST NICHOLAS SNIDER – EVENING UPDATE

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Throughout basically all of Southern Idaho, there is an excessive heat watch, and/or an excessive heat warning in place until Friday (July 2nd) evening. Temperatures are expected to be 10-20° above average all through the week. If you need to do some outdoor activities/chores, try to do them before 2 PM or after 8 PM. Between 2 and 8 is the hottest time of the day. Conditions could become dangerous rather easily. Make sure to stay hydrated.

Cresting in the jet stream building off to our west will set the stage for a major heat wave that will impact the forecast area over the next week. Unfortunately, rain will be hard to come by as well. Some scattered clouds will exist over much of the forecast period. High pressure will build in off to our east, allowing winds to shift to an easterly direction. Sunday will not be quite as breezy as Saturday was, but some scattered clouds (similar to Saturday’s) are expected to move in. The warmup begins Monday, as the center of the jet stream crest moves into the forecast area. Each day is expected to be a little warmer than the next from Monday on. Some residual upper level energy will hinder highs from getting extremely hot –at least for the beginning of the week, but by the end of the week into the weekend, temperatures are expected to be record breakers once again. Wednesday through Saturday, a small chance of showers/and thunderstorms will exist over the hills and mountains, but these will be short-lived, disorganized, and very isolated in nature—don’t expect much drought relief from these unfortunately.

SATURDAY NIGHT (June 26, 2021)

MAGIC VALLEY: Skies clearing. Lows in the lower and middle 60s. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Skies clearing. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: NE becoming S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY (June 27TH)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower and middle 90s. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower and middle 80s. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower and middle 60s. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds: E 15-20 mph.

MONDAY (June 28TH)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower and middle 60s.

WOO DRIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TUESDAY (June 29TH)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle and upper 90s. Lows in the lower and middle 60s.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY (June 30TH)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the middle and upper 60s.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower/thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the middle and upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THURSDAY (July 1ST)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy and hot. An isolated shower/thunderstorm is possible over the south hills. Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy and hot. An isolated shower/thunderstorm is possible Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

FRIDAY (July 2ND)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny and hot. An isolated shower/thunderstorm is possible over the south hills Highs in the middle and upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY (July 3RD)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy and hot. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

