Idaho teen driver deaths estimated to have increased in 2020

“So, it’s really important for teens to learn to slow down out there on the roads this summer.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study by Bumper.com suggests more teens were killed on roadways last year than in the same time period over the previous decade-plus.

610 deaths have been caused by accidents involving teen drivers in Idaho since 2005. In 2020 69% of those deaths were individuals under the age of 21, whether they be passengers in the teen driver’s vehicle or another vehicle involved.

Idaho teen driver fatalities increased 19.41% in 2020 according to the study.

24% of the deaths involving a young driver also involved distracted driving such as a cell phone or talking with other passengers in the vehicle.

32% of teen driver-involved deaths happened between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“34%, which is probably the biggest cause in Idaho and nationwide, of the teen driver-related fatalities, actually involves speeding,” said Kerry Sherin, a consumer advocate for Bumper.com. “So, it’s really important for teens to learn to slow down out there on the roads this summer.”

She added that June and July are the deadliest months on Idaho roadways.

