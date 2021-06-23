Oakley class honored with award

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Oakley class was awarded $15,000 from Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

Mrs. Hitt and three of her students were chosen as the Idaho state winners with their innovative project which worked to aid those who are sight-impaired or blind.

Although they did not win the national award, Mrs. Hitt says this is a big accomplishment for her students and is looking forward to entering the contest again next year.

“They’ve already given us the money, we’ve already spent it, we bought some Samsung flips which are big Tv’s that can be wheeled from room to room, all of our upper math classrooms have graphing calculators, and then all of our lower math classes have scientific calculators, so that was good to get those,” said Mrs. Lisa Hitt, who teaches math and physics at Oakley High School.

This is the second time that Mrs. Hitt and her students have been named the Idaho winners for this contest.

Another project in her class was also named an Honorable Mention.

