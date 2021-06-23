Advertisement

Rupert Shooting Range excited about new addition to their complex

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Shooting Range is excited to offer more activities to the community with the addition of a community building, Freedom Hall.

“The building comes and was funded primarily by grants that we received from ‘Friends of the NRA’ and Fish and Game, and a few other places but those are mainly it,” said Joel Heward, who is on the Rupert City Council.

With the new building, the Rupert Range will be able to offer hunting classes, shooting lessons, concealed carry classes, and other activities.

“Any class, particularly with the shooting sports, or education in relation to the shooting, and outdoor sports, can be booked and used for that purpose,” said Heward.

The Rupert Range is a non-profit organization under the city of Rupert.

Police officers, youth and adults all use the complex to learn and hone their skills.

“It is an asset to the community, this whole range is an asset to the community because you don’t have people going out to the desert to shoot, where they don’t know what’s behind it, here it’s controlled and safe,” said Tony Poovey, a volunteer with the Rupert Range.

They work to ensure nobody is intimidated when learning how to shoot at their range.

“In fact we even have special events for the youth to shoot, we have special matches for them, that we have almost a one on one situation, for a safety officer and a child while their shooting, it’s a controlled safe environment for people to shoot and learn to shoot,” said Poovey.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery
An Idaho man's dog was shot over the weekend after a fellow camper at a high-mountain lake...
Update: Idaho camper shoots family dog, mistaking it for wolf

Latest News

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
Oakley class honored with award
Oakley class honored with award
Rupert Shooting Range excited about new addition to their complex.
Rupert Shooting Range excited about new addition to their complex
Idaho travel infrastructure in need of modernization
Twin Falls does not currently plan on using the funds in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget
City of Twin Falls receives first half of American Rescue Plan Act funds