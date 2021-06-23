Rupert Shooting Range excited about new addition to their complex.

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Shooting Range is excited to offer more activities to the community with the addition of a community building, Freedom Hall.

“The building comes and was funded primarily by grants that we received from ‘Friends of the NRA’ and Fish and Game, and a few other places but those are mainly it,” said Joel Heward, who is on the Rupert City Council.

With the new building, the Rupert Range will be able to offer hunting classes, shooting lessons, concealed carry classes, and other activities.

“Any class, particularly with the shooting sports, or education in relation to the shooting, and outdoor sports, can be booked and used for that purpose,” said Heward.

The Rupert Range is a non-profit organization under the city of Rupert.

Police officers, youth and adults all use the complex to learn and hone their skills.

“It is an asset to the community, this whole range is an asset to the community because you don’t have people going out to the desert to shoot, where they don’t know what’s behind it, here it’s controlled and safe,” said Tony Poovey, a volunteer with the Rupert Range.

They work to ensure nobody is intimidated when learning how to shoot at their range.

“In fact we even have special events for the youth to shoot, we have special matches for them, that we have almost a one on one situation, for a safety officer and a child while their shooting, it’s a controlled safe environment for people to shoot and learn to shoot,” said Poovey.

For more information, visit their website.

