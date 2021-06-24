Advertisement

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post

In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves to the crowd after being acknowledged by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey during his State of the State address in Phoenix. President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, one of 17 nominations announced Wednesday that included major diplomatic and arts assignments.

McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, broke with Republicans and endorsed Biden for president, making her a key surrogate for the Democrat after Donald Trump spent years criticizing her husband. McCain is the chair and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, a Phoenix-based distributor of beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic drinks.

The president is also nominating Massachusetts state Rep. Claire Cronin to be ambassador to Ireland. Biden frequently emphasizes his Irish heritage and has stressed the U.S. support of the Good Friday Agreement, which provided for peace with Northern Ireland but has come under stress after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania, is being nominated to represent the U.S. to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Jack Markell, a former Delaware governor, is being nominated to represent the U.S. to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The president also announced nominations to the National Council on the Arts, including Fiona Whelan Prine, widow of the singer-songwriter John Prine and president of Oh Boy Records, the country’s second-oldest independent record label still in operation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery
An Idaho man's dog was shot over the weekend after a fellow camper at a high-mountain lake...
Update: Idaho camper shoots family dog, mistaking it for wolf

Latest News

FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached between...
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license