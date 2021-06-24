Advertisement

City of Twin Falls looking for public input on proposed budget

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is working on their budget for fiscal year 2022.

When a plan is presented to the city council review in a couple of weeks, officials want public input. On July 12, City Manager Travis Rothweiler will give his recommended budget to the city council.

The topic will be discussed at public city council meetings until August 23.

Residents will have seven meetings over the time frame to give input on expenditures and projects.

Rothweiler says the public input isn’t taken lightly.

“There’s lots of different efforts that really through a public input session those projects were born and were under construction and completed,” said Rothweiler.

Rothweiler adds the economy in Twin Falls grew nearly $600 million dollars last year, allowing the city to cut property taxes again.

City council meetings are every Monday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery

Latest News

Kindergarten students
Idaho State Board of Education offers support for full-day kindergarten
Bears can become dependent on trash from humans, as a food source.
Potential for increased animal-human interactions this summer
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose...
US seeks ways to recruit, retain wildland firefighters
North Canyon Medical center facing a critical blood shortage
City of Twin Falls looking for public input on proposed budget
City of Twin Falls looking for public input on proposed budget