City of Twin Falls looking for public input on proposed budget

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is working on their budget for fiscal year 2022.

When a plan is presented to the city council review in a couple of weeks, officials want public input. On July 12, City Manager Travis Rothweiler will give his recommended budget to the city council.

The topic will be discussed at public city council meetings until August 23.

Residents will have seven meetings over the time frame to give input on expenditures and projects.

Rothweiler says the public input isn’t taken lightly.

“There’s lots of different efforts that really through a public input session those projects were born and were under construction and completed,” said Rothweiler.

Rothweiler adds the economy in Twin Falls grew nearly $600 million dollars last year, allowing the city to cut property taxes again.

City council meetings are every Monday.

