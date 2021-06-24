City of Twin Falls receives first half of American Rescue Plan Act funds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls is now in possession of half of the $8.5 million allocated to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Despite over four million dollars in the city’s hands, there is still plenty of time to decide what to spend the money on.

Officials tell KMVT Twin Falls has until December 31, 2024, to say where they will spend the funds and until December 31, 2026, to spend the funds.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler says the process of determining where exactly funds can be spent and what is needed by the community is ongoing.

So right now, funds will not be a part of the fiscal year 2022 budget.

“Should the council decide on particular projects based upon staff recommendation and based upon our research, that won’t occur until after the budget’s adopted and so we’ll take the money from cash reserves and apply it if there’s a sense of urgency,” Rothweiler said.

The funds can be used for some infrastructure projects as well as to offset the cost of certain essential workers and public safety salaries from the pandemic.

Twin Falls will receive the second installment of the money in about a year.

