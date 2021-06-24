Advertisement

City of Twin Falls receives first half of American Rescue Plan Act funds

Twin Falls does not currently plan on using the funds in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls is now in possession of half of the $8.5 million allocated to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Despite over four million dollars in the city’s hands, there is still plenty of time to decide what to spend the money on.

Officials tell KMVT Twin Falls has until December 31, 2024, to say where they will spend the funds and until December 31, 2026, to spend the funds.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler says the process of determining where exactly funds can be spent and what is needed by the community is ongoing.

So right now, funds will not be a part of the fiscal year 2022 budget.

“Should the council decide on particular projects based upon staff recommendation and based upon our research, that won’t occur until after the budget’s adopted and so we’ll take the money from cash reserves and apply it if there’s a sense of urgency,” Rothweiler said.

The funds can be used for some infrastructure projects as well as to offset the cost of certain essential workers and public safety salaries from the pandemic.

Twin Falls will receive the second installment of the money in about a year.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery
An Idaho man's dog was shot over the weekend after a fellow camper at a high-mountain lake...
Update: Idaho camper shoots family dog, mistaking it for wolf

Latest News

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
Oakley class honored with award
Oakley class honored with award
Rupert Shooting Range excited about new addition to their complex.
Rupert Shooting Range excited about new addition to their complex
Idaho travel infrastructure in need of modernization