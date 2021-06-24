Could fire restrictions be coming to public lands in southern Idaho?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four national forests are closed in Arizona due to ongoing fires and dry conditions, but southern Idaho isn’t dealing with fires or closures at this point.

However, because the Magic Valley is dealing with high danger fire conditions, KMVT spoke with multiple officials to see if closures could happen here.

“It’s the last thing on earth anybody manager wants to do, so it’s not something that we consider unless we’re concerned for the public safety,” said Julie Thomas, public affairs director with the Sawtooth National Forest.

Basically, unless a fire is blazing or there are other imminent dangers, officials say public lands will be available for use.

“Normally as just a precaution we don’t close areas, we will restrict things,” said Kelsey Brizendine, fire information officer with the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management.

The Sawtooth National Forest has activated Stage One Fire Restrictions in the Raft River Division, which is right over the Idaho border into Utah.

“You cannot have a campfire other than in a designated campground, with a designated fire ring that’s been put there by the forest service,” Thomas said.

These restrictions could come to southern Idaho public lands or they might not. The Twin Falls District BLM says there will be meetings Thursday to discuss restrictions.

“It’s based on heat, it’s based on fuel, it’s based on fuel moisture, it’s based on current fire conditions, weather, there’s a lot of factors that go into that and it’s not done lightly,” Brizendine said.

As the 4th of July holiday approaches, officials want to remind individuals fireworks are illegal on all public lands. Violations could mean fines or jail time.

“It’s not worth it, and stay in Twin and go to the firework display,” Thomas said.

