Hedrick, Janet Elaine

EXETER, CA—Janet Elaine Hedrick was born on Tuesday December 30th, 1941 to Homer and Stella Hedrick in Exeter, California. She had one older sister Patricia. She was called to her heavenly home on the evening of June 21, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Janet attended Locust Grove School which she attended through the 8th grade. She graduated from Exeter Union High School on June 3rd, 1960. Janet attended the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California June 1962 with an Associates of Art Degree.

In 1963 Janet went to work for Moore Business forms as a proof reader where her life would be changed forever. Jan was introduced to a Maintenance Mechanic by a mutual friend and that man was Robert Tedder. The rest as they say is history. Bob and Janet started their courtship and were married September 24, 1965. Soon they welcomed their son David Alan, followed by their daughter Denise Alane. They made their home at 644 Princeton Drive in Visalia. Mom loved taking her Hodaka 90 motorcycle to ride on the beach at Pismo Beach. She loved their family trips to Morrow Bay and Camp Mirimichi and visiting family in Tulare, Ivanhoe and Porterville.

In the spring of 1973 Bob accepted a new position within the Moore Business Forms family as the Maintenance Supervisor. They packed up their home and made the move to Twin Falls Idaho.

Janet went to work for the Twin Falls School District as a classroom aid at Lincoln Elementary School. She loved being able to be home when the kids got home from school and was there during every holiday break and summer vacation allowing the family to travel back to California to visit family and friends. She continued with the School District until Denise finished Elementary School in 1979 when she accepted a position at Twin Falls Bank and Trust as a bank teller. Janet loved meeting so many people and they weren’t just customers, they quickly became her friends. She quickly moved from Teller, to Customer Service where she would help customers with other issues and had her “friends” come in regularly to balance their check books.

She continued to work with First Security when they purchased Twin Falls Bank & Trust and Wells Fargo. Janet loved to go for Harley rides on the back of Bobs bike and they put a lot of miles on that bike. Seeing Jan in her leather jacket, gloves and biker boots was quite a sight to behold, quite a departure for the polite quiet bank teller. She retired from Wells Fargo in September 2001 and went to work part time for DL Evans bank as a fill in teller…that didn’t last long, Bob convinced her that they needed to get a 5th wheel and hit the road. Snowbirds they were. They spent their first few winters in Hemet, California with family and friends, coming home every spring when the snow melted. Hemet is where Janet found her passion for quilting. She never had any formal lessons in quilting, she didn’t need them, she had a gift! Janet enjoyed every hour she spent at her sewing machine making beautiful things. After three years Bob and Janet decided to spend their winters in Yuma, Arizona. This left them closer to friends and they were lucky enough to have family join them. She loved their neighborhood dinners where they would take turns feeding each other and spending the evenings laughing. Janet and Bob also spent several summers in traveling through Alaska with family which was one of Jans favorite places.

The snowbirds finally settled full time back in Twin Falls around 2015. Janet had Polio as a child and this was affecting her later in life making it harder for her to get out and about like she used to. She had a stroke on Christmas Eve 2019 that resulted in needing constant care.

Janet was preceeded in death by her father Homer Hedrick and her mother Stella Hedrick.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert K. Tedder, her son David Alan Tedder, her daughter, Denise Alane Tedder (Tom Blair). Her sister Patricia Mead (Joseph Mead) Her grandchildren, Ashley Megan Tedder, Robert Todd Adamson (Zandrea Vawser), Brianna Lyn Anderson (Mitchell Duncan), Bradie Mackenzie Hart (Charlie Little), David Alan Hart (Josie Hart), Chyanne Barnes (Ashley Barnes) Jill Fitzgerald (Tommy Fitzgerald) and her great grandchildren, Weslie Vawser, Emaly Barnes, Brennan Barnes, Kolt Wade Maier, Hayzen Coy Little, Tyler Zelenka.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday June 29th at 3:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID 83301

In addition those wishing to share memories and condolences my do so on Janet's page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.