TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley is full of history, one of the areas where this region’s rich history is on full display is the Historic Wilson Theatre.

The over 100-year-old Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert originally hosted everything from concerts and plays to traveling Vaudeville acts.

These days, however, it is a location where members of the community can come together to watch visiting musical acts or community plays.

While visiting the theater has been described as a “family reunion” of sorts given so many members of the community attend, it has more recently been a place of interest for new residents of the Gem State.

“Last month, I gave a tour to five couples from California that were relocating here and they said ‘hmm...I think we’ll stay here” said Historic Wilson Theatre Administrator Kris Faux.

Faux added that she feels the Historic Wilson Theatre is one of the real gems within the Gem State.

All of the acts which visit the theater are family-friendly.

The theater is located on Fremont Avenue in Rupert. Its next attraction will be Seven Bridges for Seven Brothers, which is set to begin its six-day run on July 1.

Information on tickets and pricing for upcoming shows can be found here.

