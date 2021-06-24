Idaho National Guard COVID-19 Task Force wrapping up operations

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that the Idaho National Guard COVID-19 Task Force will be wrapping up their operations this month.

The guard’s task force has completed more than 70 unique mission assignments ranging from administrative and logistical support, COVID-19 testing and screening, administering vaccines, decontaminating long-term care facilities and other support to Idaho’s health district offices, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities as well as partnering with Native American tribes.

The guard’s efforts facilitated almost 350,000 vaccines in Idaho.

Little authorized the activation of 50 guard personnel in March of 2020 to help food banks and provide storage and distribution for PPE. Now more than 300 personnel serve the task force.

“The Idaho National Guard has played a critical role in saving lives and reducing the impact of COVID-19 on Idaho citizens. The Guard’s support was truly a gamechanger in the darkest months of our pandemic fight,” Little said.

Health districts, healthcare facilities, and other entities receiving support can expect that to dwindle over the next two weeks, with support concluding on July 9.

