Advertisement

Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. jumped early Thursday, June 24, 2021, after the drugmaker said it will seek approval for its potential Alzheimer’s treatment later this year.(Darron Cummings | AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:04 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly says it will submit its potential Alzheimer’s treatment to federal regulators later this year.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment from rival Biogen despite warnings from the agency’s independent advisers that it hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.  

Lilly said Thursday that it will seek approval for its potential treatment, donanemab, based on data from a mid-stage clinical study of the drug involving 272 patients.

Company shares rose around 7% in pre-market trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery
An Idaho man's dog was shot over the weekend after a fellow camper at a high-mountain lake...
Update: Idaho camper shoots family dog, mistaking it for wolf

Latest News

FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached between...
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license