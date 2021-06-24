Advertisement

Report: Idaho ranks last for safe states during COVID-19

“Federally or not, I mean, no one can make someone get vaccinated.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho continues to lag the rest of the country to get vaccinated with 47.1% of Idahoans twelve and up having received at least one dose. Nationally 62.6% have received at least one dose.

A report looking at the safest states during COVID-19 had Idaho at the bottom of the list at 51 among all states and DC, in its latest update. This comes from WalletHub’s bi-weekly report that looks at vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and estimated transmission rate.

Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates coming in at 47 and the highest death rates at 50.

While some states are offering incentives for people to get vaccinated it comes down to the individual’s choice in the end.

“Federally or not, I mean, no one can make someone get vaccinated,” said Jill Gonzalez, spokesperson, and analyst for WalletHub. “So, I think it really has to do with people, maybe seeing what’s happening in Idaho, local residence seeing for themselves. What’s happening and how the state is still lagging, possibly because of such a low vaccination rate.”

The safest states for COVID-19 are Vermont, Maine Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

